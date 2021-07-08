BOX ELDER, S.D. — Christopher Charles Rogers departed from this life Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Monument Hospice House in Rapid City, S.D.
Christopher was born Sept. 10, 1976, in Salem. Chris graduated from Mammoth Spring High School then entered into a career with the United States Air Force.
During his career with the Air Force, he was stationed around the world in places such as Afghanistan, Iraq, South Korea and Guam.
He enjoyed writing, drawing, putting together model cars and transformers.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, Charles Rogers, maternal grandparents, Joe and Helen Williams, and paternal grandparents, Milburn and Shirley Rogers.
Those left behind to cherish wonderful memories of him include his wife, Renae Rogers and two sons, Alix and Asher Rogers of Box Elder, S.D.; mother and stepfather, Darlene and George Manes of Marmaduke; sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Landon Russell of Weiner; as well as two nieces, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Chris requested that no service be held.
The family asks that if you feel led, please make a donation to the Huntington’s Disease Foundation and say a prayer that one day a cure will be found for this terminal disease.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.