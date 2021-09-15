PARAGOULD — Clella Anne Lee Horrell, 88, entered heaven’s gates Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
Clella was a faithful and devoted Christian, wife, momma and nana.
She loved attending church, sharing her faith with others, fishing with her husband, watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play ball, and was a member of New Haven Baptist Church of Paragould.
Clella was born Jan. 5, 1933, in the Arbor Grove community near Walnut Ridge, to Arthur Littleton and Vida Mae Milligan Lee.
At an early age, the family moved to Clover Bend where she grew up on the family’s farm and attended all 12 years of school.
She was known for being a standout basketball player and was honored with the title of all-county and all-district for three years, and all-state in 1950, her senior year.
Following high school graduation, Clella attended and graduated from Capitol City Business College in Little Rock.
While attending college, she was recruited to play on a semi-professional basketball team, where she was once again honored with the title of all-state.
Not only did she play basketball during college, but she also worked as a bookkeeper, and later attended Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
In November 1951, after two years of writing letters back and forth, and only five weeks of dating in person, Clella accepted a proposal and married the love of her life, Irvin Lee Horrell of Hardy.
They spent the following two years in Maryland, Texas, and Virginia, while Lee was serving in the military.
In 1953, they returned to Hardy, where after almost 10 years of marriage, all four children were born.
The couple lived in Imboden, Marmaduke and Walnut Ridge prior to moving to Paragould in 2006. They were married 62 years prior to Lee’s passing in 2014.
Clella utilized her business degree as a secretary for many years, working for a colonel in the Army, ASU, First National Bank of Paragould and Marmaduke High School as Lee’s secretary for 12 years.
She retired from the Marmaduke School District in 1992.
Clella felt, “God put music in my hands, heart and soul, and if I can bring joy to others with my playing, I’m thankful.”
Her love of music brought joy to many over the years as she played the piano and organ at the Baptist churches of Clover Bend, Hardy, Imboden, Marmaduke, Walnut Ridge and Paragould.
She also taught Sunday school and sang in the choir at each of the churches.
She loved volunteering for Vacation Bible School and Meals on Wheels and playing the piano and singing at area nursing homes.
She was passionate about playing the piano and singing with the Gospel Messengers of Marmaduke.
In addition to music, she loved cooking, sewing and gardening. She made most of her children’s clothing while they were young, cooked three meals daily and grew the most beautiful flowers.
Above all, Clella loved the Lord and was a faithful servant.
In addition to her husband, Lee Horrell, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Arthur Earl Lee; three sisters, Hazel and Pearl Lee and Vivian Lee Doyle; and one great-grandson, Jackson Cooper Danley.
She is survived by an older sister, Roxie Lee Rickard; a son, Scott (Kim) Horrell; three daughters, Kimberlei Danley (Jim Danley), Kelli Harris and Kristi (Jody) Wiggins; eight grandchildren, MacKenzie (Jay) Coates, Brad Horrell, Caroline (Jason) Heuel, Cord Danley, Kendra (Tyler) Yeager, Ethan (Kylie) Pugh, Molli (David) Snell and Elijah Wiggins; eight great-grandchildren, Jase Coates, Avery Danley, Graycen, Karley and Karter Yeager and Titus, Audrei and Raelynn Pugh; and many other relatives and friends.
Services will be held Sunday at Heath Funeral Home in Paragould. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m., with a celebration of life at 2 p.m. and burial following in Clover Bend Cemetery under the direction of Heath Funeral Home.
Brother Kim Bridges and Brother Ron Pickney will officiate.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jimmy Danley, Jody Wiggins, Cord Danley, Brad Horrell, Ethan Pugh, Elijah Wiggins, Tyler Yeager, Jay Coates, David Snell and Jason Heuel.
Honorary pallbearers will include Avery Danley, Karter Yeager, Titus Pugh and Jase Coates.
Memorials may be made to the New Haven Baptist Church Building Fund, Gideons International, SIDS International, the Alzheimer’s Association, or the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
Online condolences: www.heathfuneralhome.com
