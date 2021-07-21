JACKSON, Tenn. — Cleve Dunavant, 92, of Jackson, Tenn., was born March 5, 1928. He went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
A longtime resident of Jonesboro, then Jackson, he was a 41-year employee of Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.
In Jonesboro, he was a member of Highland Drive Baptist Church and in Jackson, Englewood Baptist Church.
He enjoyed golf and fishing, especially when it was with his family members. His family was his greatest joy.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Lou Dunavant; his daughter, Linda Taylor; two sons, Ed (Pam) Dunavant and Don (Janet) Dunavant; grandchildren, Jason (Misti) Taylor, Sara Beth (Ryan) Porter, Matt (Stacey) Dunavant, Micah (Jeff) Zehner, Adam (Jessica) Dunavant, Michael (Kristen) Dunavant, David (Sori) Dunavant, Eli (Stacey) Dunavant and Zach (DeAnn) Dunavant; and 23 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son, Joe Dunavant, a son-in-law, Ron Taylor, his parents, Cleve and Bessie Dunavant, three brothers and three sisters.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Emerson Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Philadelphia Cemetery.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.