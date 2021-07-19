CLEARWATER, Fla. — In the early morning of July 9, 2021, the Haney family lost a huge part of their souls. Raymond Cliffton Haney, known to many as Cliff, went to sleep for the last time at Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, Fla.
Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting Cliff knew that he knew no stranger. He was a very charismatic person and people immediately loved him.
Cliff grew up in Jonesboro. He attended Nettleton grade and high schools. He was the drummer in a local band that he spoke of fondly, that played at school functions.
At the age of 17, Cliff joined the Army.
He earned a master’s degree in world history and earned the rank of sergeant first class, before retiring in his 60s.
He was a golf pro and enjoyed teaching others about golf.
Cliff’s family members will be having a private ceremony in celebration of his life. That is what he wanted.
Raymond Cliffton Haney is survived by his son, Todd, daughters, Kiley and Amy, youngest brother, Michael Haney, sister, Vicki Adams, and grandchildren, Xander, Xavier, Katy, Oliver, Remington and Luella.
He also leaves behind his long-time partner, Jackie, and their fur kids, McGuffin, Huey and Sam.
Cliff’s smiling eyes, contagious laugh and wonderful warm hugs will be missed. His love for his family was evident, even in his final days.
Cliff will be forever loved and missed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.