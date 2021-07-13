HARRISBURG — Clyde J. Booker, 91, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 3, 1930, in Kurth, Mo., to the late Walter and Blanche Jaco Booker.
Mr. Booker retired from the maintenance department of Cumming Diesel Co. in Phoenix, Ariz. He liked to work and build things with wood.
He and his wife, Lena enjoyed 62 years together.
He is survived by his children, Darlene Henry, Donna Carter (Ronald), Brenda Bryson and Rhonda Booker, all of Harrisburg, and Tina Harmon (Richard) of Phoenix; a sister, Edna England of Chicago; two brothers, Billy Wayne Booker of Kennett, Mo., and Robert Booker of Campbell, Mo.; 18 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lena Booker; a son, Steven Booker; two sisters, Goldie Booker and Amylou Vaughn; and a brother, James Booker.
A celebration of his life will be 2 p.m. Friday in Gregg-Weston Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jason Goad officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery at Jonesboro.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Luke Logemann, Jordan West, Buddy Hastings, James Chaffee, David Riley and Tavis Redmond.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
