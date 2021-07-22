LAKE CITY — Colleen Marie Castone of Lake City, formerly of Michigan, departed this life Monday, July 19, 2021, at the age of 62.
She was born Feb. 17, 1959, in Dowagiac, Mich., to the late Jim and Clara Fisher.
Colleen moved to Lake City in the early 1990s, she enjoyed spending time horseback riding, arrowhead hunting, crocheting making Afghans, gardening her plants and spending time with her family, friends and dog, Chico.
In addition to her parents, Colleen was preceded in death by her son, Shawn Swick, and sister, Dee Walters.
Colleen is survived by one son, Rusty Tullos of Walnut Ridge; one daughter, Christy Richey of Black Rock; one brother, Jimmy Fisher of Lake City; one sister, Norean Jones of Lake City; seven grandchildren, Michael Richey, Cerena Richey, Alyssa Richey, Blayne Tullos, Halie Swick, Joseph Bloodworth and Whitley Swick; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Chico.
Friends may visit beginning at 1 p.m. today at Emerson Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Nick Troutman officiating.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
