NESBIT, Miss. — Connie Mae Moore Smith, 76, of Nesbit, Miss., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at her home.
She was born March 21, 1945, in Lake City to Roy and Marion Nina Hawz Moore. Connie worked at General Electric.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.
Those left behind to cherish the wonderful memories of Connie include her husband of 37 years, Don Smith; two sons, Kevin Hall and Keith (Pansy) Hall; a grandson, Brad Hall; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nola Houston.
Chapel services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, 1900 W. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro with Rick Jensen officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Log Cemetery at Brookland. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.