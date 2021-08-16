JONESBORO — Cornise Gillespie passed away Aug. 9, 2021, at NEA Baptist Hospital at the age of 77.
Cornise is lovingly remembered by his five children, Cornise Gillespie Jr., Monique White, Giannette Gillespie, Kenneth Gillespie and Douglas Gillespie.
Cornise was born Aug. 22, 1943, in Charleston, Mo. He graduated from Fort Wayne Central High School in 1961 and served in the Air Force from 1961 to 1967. He went on to earn a mechanical engineering degree from Purdue University in 1972.
He worked as a supervisor for General Electric for 36 years in Murfreesboro, Tenn., Hendersonville, Tenn., and Jonesboro.
The visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Williams Funeral Home, 304 Vine St. in Charleston.
The celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Bowden Center, 700 Sy Williams Ave. in Charleston.
