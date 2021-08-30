PARAGOULD — Curtis Dale Lane, 66, of Paragould passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
He was born Aug. 6, 1955, in Camden. Curtis graduated from Pocahontas High School in 1976 where he played running back on the football team.
He loved boating and watching and playing sports. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was a wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Everyone Curtis touched, loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. B.E. Lane and mother, Mary Sanders.
Survivors include his wife, Bridget Lane; sons, Chad Lane and Travis Lee Agee (Stacy); daughter, Christina Agee Mosley (David); brothers, Dalton Lane (Brenda), Wendall Lane and Monte Lane (Shaylnn); sisters, Sherry Cook (Gary) and Melissa Jenkins (Daniel); and grandchildren, Dylan Lane, Audry Agee, Austin Agee, Case Agee, Carter Agee, Isabella Mosley, Gabe Mosley, Luke Mosley and Zeke Mosley.
A graveside service under the direction of Phillips Funeral Home will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, in Fairview Cemetery.
If one wishes, Curtis would be honored by contributions to the Rector High School Football Team, P.O. Box 367, Rector 72461.
Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneral.org
