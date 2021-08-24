JONESBORO — Cynthia Ann Mey-Biggers, 63, of Jonesboro passed from this life Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House surrounded by her family.
She was born to Robert and Coletta Mey on Nov. 5, 1957, in Salamanca, N.Y.
Cindy had resided in Jonesboro since the summer of 1973 after coming from New York. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Cindy’s biggest and most cherished accomplishments were her two children.
Cindy was the owner/operator of Competition Tire and previously worked at Raider Tire. She was a 1976 Nettleton High School graduate and also was named Ms. Congeniality.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Reggie Biggers of Jonesboro; son, Kyle Biggers of Jonesboro; daughter, Candice (Zachary) Bottoms of Fayetteville; two sisters, Christine Fouts of Bowling Green, Ky., and Laura (Hank) Elks of Washington, N.C.; two grandchildren, Cayden Ann Bottoms and Zoe Ryan Bottoms; and stepmother, Ann Mey, and godmother, Delores Pogue, both of Cleveland, Ohio.
A visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. today, Aug. 25, at Emerson Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. with Brother Mitch Ford officiating.
Online registry: www.emersonfuenralhome.com
