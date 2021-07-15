BLACK OAK — Dale Edward Coursey, 72, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
He was born May 17, 1949, in Lake City to the late Buster and Mable Cavness Coursey.
Dale had worked in construction, painting, roofing and custom cabinets. He also farmed and did lawn care.
He enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren. He never met a stranger.
He was survived by his wife of 37 years, Donna Coursey; his children, Melinda Sue Cox (Brian) of St. Louis, Dale Munster of Texas, Lawrence Arender of Steele, Mo., Douglas Coursey (Brandi) of Paragould and Savannah Edwards (Brook) of Black Oak; two brothers, Richard Coursey (Brenda) of Lepanto and Farron Coursey (Egat) of Louisiana; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Coursey Puckett; two brothers, Frank Coursey and Howard Coursey; and a sister, Pat Garcia.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Saturday at Gregg Funeral Home in Monette. The service will private.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
