MONETTE — In loving memory of a tremendous man, Danial Arthur Alexander, 78, of Monette, who passed away Sept. 8, 2021, in New Symrna Beach, Fla., surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Jan. 4, 1943, in Jonesboro, at St. Bernards Hospital, to the late Justus and Mary Alexander.
Dan was united in marriage to his favorite karaoke partner and loving wife, Lorna. They were married just shy of two amazing years.
Dan had an amazing life in the music industry and many wonderful memories of his time traveling with many different music artists in his life’s career.
Dan even had a song written in his honor called “Dan Dan the Drivin’ Man.”
It was said at his funeral that three things mattered most to Dan … his family, his music and driving fast.
Dan was born and raised in Monette where he worked the farm. He was the youngest boy out of a family of 10, and the second youngest child in the group.
His mother preceded him in death at an early age and he was mostly raised by his father, Justus. His older brothers took him under their wings and thanks to their own dedication, helped Dan to find his way into the Navy.
After serving in Vietnam, Dan left the service and started his life in the music world. Music was in his blood and he was found early on with some of the greats like Johnny Lee and Mickey Gilley.
Dan had a fantastic voice and many have said he looked and sounded a lot like Elvis.
All of these beautiful memories have helped his family find peace in his passing.
Dan is survived by his wife, Lorna, and her two daughters, Beth and Lori; his son, Keith and wife Dawn; his daughter, Lisa and husband Charles; his daughter, Shannon; his sister, Lavada; his grandchildren, Kevin, Heather, Toby, Amanda and Kailey; and many, many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his father, Justus, and his mother, Mary, Dan was preceded in death by his brothers, Elbert, Howard, Lafonso and Jackie and his sisters Justicia, Audrey, Lazeta and Lelia.
