JONESBORO — Danny Robbins, 53, of Jonesboro, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
He was born in Homerville, Ga., to John Stanley and Dana Robbins on Feb. 20, 1968. He had lived in Jonesboro for the past 33 years, moving here from Marion.
He attended Southwest Church in Jonesboro.
“Dan the Man,” as he was affectionately referred to, worked at RGB Mechanical. It was said, if it was electrical, Dan the Man could fix it.
He was an avid cook and was an incredible painter. He enjoyed painting outdoor items, especially barns.
Nobody could mow his yard like he could and that is why he wouldn’t let anybody else do the yard work; it just wouldn’t meet his satisfaction.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Robbins, and one brother, Jimmy Robbins.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Cheryl Robbins, and sons, John Allen Robbins and Trey Robbins, all of the home; his mother, Dana Robbins of Marion; sister, Carol Massey and husband Brady of Pocahontas; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation and funeral services were Monday at Emerson Memorial Chapel with Dr. Jimmy Adcox officiating and Emerson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Burial followed in Crittenden Memorial Cemetery at Marion, with Clay McDaniel, Brett Phipps, Blake Wood, Darrell Martin, Jody Austin and Flynn Willis serving as pallbearers.
For lasting memorials, please consider the Kidney Transplant Institute, Methodist University Transplant Center, 1265 Union Ave., Memphis 38104.
Online registry: www. emersonfuneralhome.com
