OMAHA, Ark. — David E. Farmer, 53, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, in his home in Omaha, with his wife by his side.
He was born in California on Feb. 27, 1968.
David is survived by his wife, Brenda King; daughter, son-in-law and grandson Brandy, Chris and Jasper Wright; his mother, Evelyn Campa; and sister, Carol Franco.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Farmer, and grandparents, Rose and Mack Ashley and Inez and James Farmer.
A graveside memorial will be 11 a.m., July 24, in Pine Knot Cemetery, 2920 Greene 724 Road, in Paragould.
He was loved and will be missed by many family and friends. May he rest in loving peace.
Donations in lieu of flowers to cancer research would be appreciated.
