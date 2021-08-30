JONESBORO — David Lynn Gould of Jonesboro departed this life Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House, at the age of 60.
He was born April 18, 1961, in Marmaduke to the late Carroll and Gladys “Onedia” Gould.
David was a machine operator at Unilever in Jonesboro.
He would spend time deer hunting, turkey hunting and always loved testing his luck with the lottery. Most of all David loved spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by two brothers, Verlin Gould and Harold Gould, one stepdaughter and one stepgrandson.
He is survived by his wife of four years, Peggy Gould; one son, Ryan Gould of Jonesboro; one stepson, Aaron Finley of Walnut Ridge; one stepdaughter, Cassie Smith of Evening Shade; one sister, Kaye Cotterell of Mammoth Spring; six brothers, Donald Gould of Mammoth Spring, Danny (Donna) Gould of Newport, Melvin Gould of Brookland, Tony (Lila) Gould of Flat Rock, Mich., Terry (Linda) Gould of Jonesboro and Timmy Gould of Rogers; one sister-in-law, Debby Gould of Missouri; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked you to please consider donations to the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House, 1148 E. Matthews Ave., Jonesboro 72401.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
