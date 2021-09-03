JONESBORO — David Arthur Laverty, 87, died peacefully in his bed at home on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, three days after celebrating his 64th wedding anniversary with the love of his life, Letha Jo.
He was born May 8, 1934, to Paul and Helen Laverty in Lubbock, Texas.
He graduated from Midland High School in Midland, Texas; Austin College in Sherman, Texas; and Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Austin, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Sallie Jean Laverty, his nephew, Paul Dana Laverty, and his son, Michael David Laverty.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Letha; his children, Melinda (Bud) Ogletree of Jonesboro, Paula (Tom) Stimson of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Doug (Penni) Laverty of McDonough, Ga.; his grandchildren, Sara (Tommy) Westbrook, Ryan DeBacker, Chris (Amanda) Laverty, Alison (Tyler) Roach, Rachel (Daniel) Hanson, Jessie Laverty and Mary Katherine Laverty; and his great-grandchildren, Hudson Westbrook, Harper Westbrook, Michael Laverty, Haley Hanson and Cole Hanson.
Family was so important to David. As his daughter, Paula, said, “He always had our back, no matter what, he was in our corner.”
David served churches in Belcher/Dixie, La.; Laurel, Miss.; Oklahoma City; McAllen, Texas; Shreveport, La.; and Alva, Okla.
He retired in 1999 to Jonesboro to be closer to family, but ministers never really retire. He continued to fill the pulpit as an interim pastor where called.
He spent his life as a servant to God through his churches, his family and his friends. He was the most honest man you would ever meet and was never hesitant about speaking his mind, especially if it led to the truth.
In his later years in the ministry, he was often called to lead at churches in conflict to help them find their way.
He especially loved music – whether it was listening to a pipe organ or piano, singing in the choir, or enjoying Dan Ross’ annual Christmas CD.
David had numerous health issues, which led to his being immobile for several years. But he was blessed with a wonderful wife, who cared for him and kept him just where he wanted to be, at home.
She couldn’t have made it without help from the many faithful caregivers from AllCare HomeCare.
Following in his parents’ footsteps, David gave his body to the Genesis Program at the Medical Education and Research Institute in Memphis.
A celebration of his life is planned for 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Cornerstone United Methodist Church.
For those wishing to leave a lasting memorial, the family suggests the following: Helping Neighbors Food Pantry, 900 W. Huntington Ave., Jonesboro 72401; or the Backpack Ministry at Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1910 Disciple Drive, Jonesboro 72401.
