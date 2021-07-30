WEINER — David Lee Ragsdale Sr., of Weiner passed away at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the age of 80.
Born in Portageville, Mo., on Feb. 28, 1941, he was the son of the late Ira Ragsdale and Jessie Goodwin Ragsdale. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Weiner.
He was a salesman and former employee of Wholesale Carpet in Jonesboro.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, HP “Sonny” Ragsdale, Laverne Cooper and Donald Cooper; a sister, Patsy Ragsdale; three grandchildren, Nathan Ragsdale, Tony Henderson and RosaLee Orr; and two great-grandchildren, Addalyn Cecilia Thompson and Ellie-Jane Orr.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Cecilia Ruesewald Ragsdale; eight children, Lee (Sonya) Ragsdale, Patrick Ragsdale, Karen (Rodney) Dunlap, Alice Ragsdale and Susan Webb, all of Jonesboro, and Rose Orr, Brian Ragsdale and Dorothy (James) Grissom, all of Harrisburg; 20 grandchildren, Janna Orr, Matt (Ashley) Orr, Steven (Aubreigh) Orr, Caitlin (Jack) Guthrie, Jared Orr, Megan Orr, Dave Ragsdale, Jordan Ragsdale, Ashton Micoff, Ashley Thompson, Kevin (Samantha) Henderson, Jake Martin, Ryan Martin, Darrin Wilson, Lesley Webb, Luke Webb, Landon Webb, Alec Witt, Devon Witt and Presley Witt; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbrasue Beattie of Michigan and Anita (Vernon) Block of Brookland; and a brother, Ray Cooper of Fisher.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Emerson’s Funeral Home in Jonesboro. Rosary will be said at 6:30 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Weiner. The Revs. Tuyen Do and Mike Sinkler will officiate.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be his classmates from Weiner High School.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro or Weiner Fire Department.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
