BROOKLAND — David McKinley Rainwater, son of David Wayne and Dianne Rainwater of Brookland, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his father, maternal grandparents, Bob and Doris Bishop, paternal grandparents, Arthur and Lillian Rainwater, aunt, Jean Nall, and uncles, Danny Rainwater and Mike Rainwater.
He is survived by his mother; uncles, Bobby Bishop, Steve Rainwater and Mark Rainwater; and many cousins.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Pine Log Cemetery Association, in care of Beth Foster at Foster’s Monument, Brookland.
Burial will be private.
