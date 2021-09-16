LEACHVILLE — Deborah Kay “Debbie” Helms, 64, of Leachville, the widow of Virgil Lee Helms, passed from this life Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro.
Born in Leachville, she was the daughter of the late Benny Ray James and Barbara Sevier Stirling and lived in DeSoto, Mo., before returning to Leachville in 1973.
Debbie was a 1975 graduate of Leachville High School and had worked for the former Lanes Nursing Home in Monette.
She retired from Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould as a patient-care technician. Debbie enjoyed shopping, going to Walmart and caring for her dogs.
Survivors include her son Jeremy Helms of Leachville and a sister, Karen Hembrey of Leachville.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Second Baptist Church in Leachville with the Rev. Dewayne Cornelison officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Service of Leachville.
Online registry: www.howardfuneralservice.com
