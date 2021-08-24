TOPEKA, Kan. — Deborah Jean Langston, 62, passed Aug. 5, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. She was born Aug. 3, 1959, in Jonesboro.
Debbie married Jerry Langston on Sept. 8, 1979. Three children came from this marriage, Sherry (Jason) Mothershed, Stacy (Jason) Pearson and Jerry Langston II.
Debbie has four grandchildren, Jade, Jasmine, Jennica and JamieLynne Mothershed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Langston, her parents, Charles and Helen McGinnis, a sister, Donna McGinnis and a brother, Charlie McGinnis.
She is also survived by four siblings, Diane Perkins, Jamie Barrett, Lee McGinnis and Maxine McGinnis, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Salvation Ministries Church, 5071 Arkansas 226 Spur in Jonesboro. She will be interred in Pine Hill Cemetery.
Instead of flowers, donations may be made toward funeral expenses. Anything more will go to a savings account for her son.
