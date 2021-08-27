MONETTE — Debra Ann Spence, 61, of Monette, formerly of Leachville, passed from this life Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
Born in Monette and raised in Leachville, she was the daughter of the late Robert Dale and Mildred Gean Shepard Imler and had attended Leachville High School.
She was retired from Colson Caster Corporation in Monette after 28 years of service.
Debra enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially her granddaughters, and was a member of Leachville Second Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Farrell Imler, and a sister, Connie Jones.
Survivors include her husband of 11 years, Lee Spence of Leachville; a son, Robert “Aaron” Hampton and his wife Cindy of Monette; a daughter, Crystal Nicole Hampton of Leachville; two brothers, Robert Imler of Kennett, Mo., and Roy Imler of Leachville; four sisters, Bobbye Hull and her husband Rickey Ingram of Paragould, Cathy Dodd and Patsy Imler, both of Monette, and Linda Foutch of Manila.
She also leaves four granddaughters, Emily Hampton, Katelyn Hampton, Amber Bice and Kennedy Hampton.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday in Leachville Cemetery with the Rev. Nathan Mays officiating. Burial is under the direction of Howard Funeral Service of Leachville. The family has requested no visitation.
Online registry: www.howardfuneralservice.com
