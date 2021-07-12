WALNUT RIDGE — Dixie Ann Pulliam, 70, of Walnut Ridge died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Lawrence Hall Nursing Center in Walnut Ridge.
Born Dec. 21, 1950, in Proctor, the daughter of the late William and Celeste Sexton Eno, Dixie was united in marriage to Dennis Pulliam in 1967.
She was a licensed practical nurse for many years, a dental assistant and an office manager.
Dixie enjoyed cooking and being an active member of First United Methodist Church in Walnut Ridge. She helped teach children’s and youth classes for over 40 years and was a past president of the United Methodist Women.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, Sue Slayton, Burt, Bill and Joe Eno.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis of the home; two sons, Kevin (Kristi) Pulliam of Jonesboro; Rev. Steve (Allison) Pulliam of Fayetteville; one daughter, Lee Ann Pulliam of Jonesboro; eight grandchildren, Ash (Kortney) Pulliam, Eleanor (Will) Allen, Caroline Pulliam, Evelyn Pulliam, Clarissa Pulliam, Andrew Pulliam, Joshua Pulliam and Brooke Pulliam; one sister, Jennie Dulaney of Portia; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were Monday in the First United Methodist Church at Walnut Ridge with the Revs. Beth Perdue and J. Anthony Holifield officiating.
Pallbearers were Joe Miner, Jim Stevens, John Bland, Houston Hart, Ash, Joshua and Andrew Pulliam.
Honorary pallbearers were the United Methodist Women and the Walnut Ridge High School class of 1969.
Interment followed in Lawrence Memorial Park.
Visitation was Monday morning in Bryan Chapel at Hoxie.
Online registry: www.bryanfh.com
