BONO — Don W. Davis, 85, of Bono passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021.
He was born October 18, 1935, in Beech Grove to William and Stella Davis.
Don was a terminal manager for Churchill Trucking. He was a loving, wonderful Dad and Grandpa.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Jane Morrow, Narine Daniels, Ginny Ade and Dorothy Davis, and brothers, Houston Davis, Melvin Davis and Gerald Davis.
Survivors include his sons, Terry Davis (Tina) of Jonesboro, Scott Davis (Rose) and Randy Davis, both of Paragould, and Kenny Davis (Kaye) of Kingston, Wash.; brother, Gene Davis; sister, Ruth Bracey; and 16 grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. Phillips Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneral.org
