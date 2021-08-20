JONESBORO — Donald Eugene Covey, 74, of Jonesboro, formerly of Leachville, passed from this life Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
Born in Jonesboro and raised in Leachville, he was the son of the late Luther and Doris Johnson Covey and was a 1964 graduate of Leachville High School.
Donald later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro and became an instructor in accounting at ASU-Newport.
He was also employed by Southern Management Corporation of Jonesboro until his retirement in 2019.
Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with family, especially watching his grandsons play ball.
Survivors include his wife, Lynn Burnett Covey of the home; a daughter, Olivia “Jenna” Gordon of Brookland; his sister, Melba Jean Morris of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; and four grandchildren, Jack Gordon, Ledger Miller, Daltan Jones and Savanah Jones.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at the Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Leachville with the Rev. Mark Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow in Leachville Cemetery.
The family will receive visitors from 11 Monday morning until service time.
Online registry: www.howardfuneralservice.com
