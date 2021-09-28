JONESBORO — Donald F. Throesch, 83, of Jonesboro passed away Tuesday at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Throesch of the home.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Emerson Funeral Home.
Updated: September 29, 2021 @ 3:20 am
