PARAGOULD — Donna LeAnn Cline was born to Carylon Sue Butler and the late Manuel LeRoy Cline on March 17, 1968, and passed away in her home Saturday, July 31, 2021.
She was a nail technician for many years and enjoyed nature, sunsets, being with family and brightening people’s days.
She especially loved her children. As a Christian, Donna also loved God very much.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Cetera LeNae and husband Skylar Swafford of Paragould and son, Adrian Wayne Hay of Branson, Mo.; her two sisters, Karen Sue and husband Paul Ervin of Paragould and Marietta Lynn and husband Robert Lane of Carrollton, Texas; cousins, Leslie Mueller, Joe Koster and Marc Jackson; and one aunt, Mary Koster.
She will be missed by many other family members and friends.
There will be a celebration of Donna’s life from noon to 3 p.m. today at 608 Walnut Drive, Paragould. Food will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.