JONESBORO — Donna James, 65, of Jonesboro passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Craighead Nursing Center.
She was born July 3, 1956, in Jonesboro to Raymond R. and Inez Hankins Gibson.
Donna worked for the Jonesboro Public School system at Annie Camp until retirement.
She was a member of Bono Church of Christ and loved cooking, shopping, and most of all, her grandkids.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Paula Brown.
Those left behind to cherish the wonderful memories of Donna include her two sons, Keith (Sally) James and Kevin (Robin) James; grandchildren, Hayden James, Hudson James, Emma James and Barker James; and a nephew, Derrick Brown.
Graveside services will be 12:30 p.m. Friday in Philadelphia Cemetery with Gary Cremeens officiating. Visitation will precede the service from 10 a.m. to noon at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, 1900 W. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that lasting memorials be made in Donna’s honor to the Bono Church of Christ Food Pantry.
A special thanks goes to all the staff at Craighead Nursing Center.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
