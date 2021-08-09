KNOBEL — Doris Evelyn Day, 89, of Knobel passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
Mrs. Day was born Sept. 11, 1931, in Elm Store, Mo. She retired from the Corning School District.
She enjoyed cooking for her family and gardening, especially flowers and roses. She loved attending church, spending time with her grandchildren and shopping with her daughters.
She was a member of Knobel Church of Christ.
On Dec. 13, 1947, she married John Junior Day. He preceded her in death on Jan. 25, 2006.
She is survived by her children, John (Lynn) Day of Beebe, Judy (Rodney) Schimming of Peach Orchard, Lori (Brian) Haley of Piggott and Chad (Joni) Day of Searcy; grandchildren, John Howard Day, Richard Schimming, Wade Schimming, Peyton Haley, Abby Haley, Anna Haley, Julia Day Hartis, Emma Day, Lynlee Day, Todd Perkins and Kim Slisher; 11 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Brenda Aud Moskovic.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Elsie Arnold Aud, brother, James Aud, and grandson, John Joseph Day.
Memorials may be made to Children’s Homes Inc., 5515 Old Walcott Road, Paragould 72450 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis 38105.
A private graveside service was held Saturday with Tim Carter officiating. Burial followed in Brownie Cemetery at Peach Orchard under the direction of Ermert Funeral Home.
Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.