PARAGOULD — Doris Lou Steen Howe passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Greenhouse Cottages of Belle Meade.
Doris was born Feb. 18, 1927, near Scottsville, Ky. She was the oldest of seven siblings. Her parents were Clarence and Louise Steen.
Her family migrated to Troy, Ind., when she was 14. Doris graduated from Troy High School in 1945. Shortly after graduation, she married Conrad Lee Howe of Troy.
After Conrad was drafted they relocated to Fort Bragg, N.C. During their time at Fort Bragg, Doris supplemented their income by working as a secretary to the general in charge of the base.
After Conrad finished his military service, they moved back to Indiana so Conrad could begin college. While Conrad was in college, Doris worked as a secretary to supplement their income.
After Conrad’s graduation from Purdue University, they moved back to southern Indiana where Conrad began work for General Electric.
Doris worked for GE for a time until they started a family. She then quit work to stay at home to take care of the children. She was a talented seamstress and pianist. She was active in church all her life.
She and Conrad raised two children, Cynthia and Connie. She enjoyed yearly vacations with the family in Florida and on trips all over the United States.
The family moved to Arkansas in 1966. Doris and Conrad would remain in Arkansas for the remainder of their lives.
Doris and Conrad had a circle of cherished lifelong friends. They went on vacations with some of them and planned golfing outings with others.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Conrad L. Howe, her parents, Louise and Clarence Steen, and brothers David, Don and Dale Steen.
Survivors are her daughters, Cynthia Ann Howe, of Dallas, Texas, and Connie Lee (Dr. Barry) Harris of Paragould.
Also surviving are her granddaughter, Dr. Emily Harris of Germantown, Tenn., and Dr. Ryan Harris of Paragould; siblings, Della Davis of Lexington, Ky., Danny (Linda) Steen of Richland, Ind., and Diane Cripe of Butler, Ky; sisters-in-law, Hazel Fortwendel and Barbara Steen, both of Troy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank caregiver Kay Crisp of Paragould, the staff of Chateau on the Ridge in Paragould, the Smalling House staff at the Greenhouse Cottages of Belle Meade in Paragould and Dr. Samuel Birchfield of Paragould.
The family also wishes to thank the Mitchell-Thomas Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church in Paragould for their continued prayers and support, as well as Clay’s Mill Baptist Church in Lexington for their support and outreach program during her illness.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Heath Funeral Home. The funeral will start at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorials be made to Chateau on the Ridge or the charity of one’s choice.
