Dorothy Coggin

JONESBORO — Dorothy Jean Coggin, 91, of Jonesboro passed from this life Friday, July 23, 2021, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
She was born Dec. 27, 1929, to the late Raymond and Lottie Terry.
Dorothy had lived in the Jonesboro area most of her life and was a member of Brookland First Baptist Church.
Dorothy was a member of the Pink Ladies at NEA Baptist and loved taking care of other people. She also loved tending to her yard and flowers when she was able to and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 70 years, Vernon Coggin.
She is survived by her sons, Mike (Judy) Coggin of Jonesboro, Steve (Jenny) Coggin of Fayetteville and Terry (Pam) Coggin of Caraway; sisters, Deleta Williams of Warrensburg, Mo., and Loretta Driskell of Utah and grandchildren, Micah (Justin) Chambers of Brookland, Brent (Amber) Coggin of Jonesboro and Corey (Addie) Coggin of Centerton, as well as eight great-grandkids.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. today at Emerson Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. in Caraway Cemetery with Pastor Rick Stevens officiating.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers include Cory Coggin, Brent Coggin, Justin Chambers, Lincoln Coggin, Drew Parmley and David Parmley.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
