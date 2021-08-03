KOSCIUSKO, Miss. — Dorothy Nan Watson Cooper, 84, was called to her heavenly home on July 14, 2021, after a long battle with liver disease.
She loved life and shared many happy times with her husband of almost 43 years, Andrew Cooper. They were married Dec. 22, 1962.
Although they never had children, she enjoyed loving relationships with her many nieces and nephews. She was known as “Dot” by all who loved her.
Dorothy was born in Choctaw County, Miss., on April 14, 1937, and grew up in the Old Bankston area. She graduated from Ackerman High School and then received her bachelor’s degree in business education from Mississippi State University in 1959.
After graduation, she taught in the Arkansas school system where she impacted the lives of her students for 38 years. She taught high school business courses and was the yearbook sponsor.
She enjoyed teaching and loved to share stories about her students and teaching experiences. After retiring from the Cross County School District in 1998, she was active in the St. Bernards Senior Life Center in Harrisburg and later in the senior citizen center in Kosciusko, Miss.
She enjoyed many friendships, activities and trips through these organizations. She loved reading, traveling and gardening.
She loved to work in her yard with her husband and it made her happy to grow beautiful plants.
Dorothy was proud of her roots and enjoyed talking about her ancestry. She loved to tell stories about growing up in Mississippi.
As much as she loved Mississippi, Cherry Valley became home to her. She returned to her home state in 2013 to live with her sister in Kosciusko.
After her sister’s death, she moved to Atwood Personal Care Home in Kosciusko and enjoyed many friendships there.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Andrew Cooper of Cherry Valley, by her father, Avery Bell Watson, and mother, Mazell Crenshaw Watson, of Weir, Miss., and her sister, Sara Sue Watson Trussell of Kosciusko.
She is survived by nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
The family would like to extend thanks to the staff at Atwood Personal Care Home, to Jessica Jones and the staff at Sta-Home Health and Hospice, and the doctors, nurses and staff at Attala Baptist Memorial Hospital for their compassion and care.
Dorothy will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.
A memorial service will be held to honor her life and legacy at 1 p.m. Saturday and visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at Gregg-Weston Funeral Home, 510 S. Illinois St. in Harrisburg.
Memorial gifts can be sent to the Tyer Cemetery Association, 3885 Arkansas 42, Cherry Valley 72324.
