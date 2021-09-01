BENTONVILLE — Dorothy Goodpasture 85, of Bentonville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers.
Dorothy was born June 15, 1936, in Anna, Ill., to the late Ralph and Hallie Glasford.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Goodpasture; daughters, Becky Cline and Debbie Ethridge; son, Billy Goodpasture; and sisters, Mayme and Emily Petty.
Survivors include her son, John (Lori) Goodpasture; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Perryman, Amy Goodpasture, Brittany Russell, Kassey Cline and Tyler Goodpasture; three great-grandchildren, Patrick Ameling, Lily Goodpasture and Emma Goodpasture; siblings, Barbara Porterfield, Philip Glasford and Ralph Glasford Jr., all of Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday in Trinity Cemetery in Bono. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. before the service at Emerson Funeral Home.
For lasting memorials, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org/donate.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
