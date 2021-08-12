TRUMANN — Dorothy Jeanne Martin (née Basinger) passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
She was born March 29, 1931, in Rudy to the Rev. John Basinger and Jesse Campbell Basinger. She married Jules Martin on Dec. 23, 1953, in Trumann, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Trumann.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, Jules Martin, son, Jon Alan Martin, and brother, Dr. Jim Basinger.
She is survived by her sons, Don Martin (Sandy) of Carrolton, Texas, and Tim Martin of St Louis; a sister, Ann Martin; a brother, Gary John Basinger; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
A thank you goes to her caregivers with a special thanks to sister-in-law Shirley Basinger who had been anywhere at any time needed for several years during Jules and Dorothy’s illnesses.
Dorothy had a servant’s heart and had a personal philosophy “to live her life in accordance to God’s laws and to treat others with the utmost importance.”
She loved to serve her church with her music, 48 years of teaching Sunday school and a talent for decorating the church sanctuary for holidays and special occasions.
The Trumann Schools and Fine Arts Council also benefited from her musical and creative talents.
Dorothy’s kindness and deep love for people brought her many lifelong friends. Dorothy took people’s burdens as her own.
After graduating from Arkansas State University, Dorothy took a teaching position in Cardwell, Mo. When she married Jules, she began teaching in Trumann and was with the Trumann schools for many years.
She met Jules Martin in 1948. He became the love of her life and they were married for 66 years. They shared their love for music, abilities to play piano and organ, love of flowers and gardens, and devotion to God, family, church and their community.
A celebration of Dorothy’s life will be 6 p.m. today, Aug. 13, at First Baptist Church in Trumann with the Rev. John Maley officiating.
Committal services will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kemp Childs, Jerry Greenwell, Wes Osment, Matt Basinger, Tim Martin, Don Martin, Jon Martin and Bob Martin.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 575, Trumann, or Trumann Fine Arts.
In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a mask or other facial covering will be required and social distancing will be observed as requested by the family.
Online registry www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
