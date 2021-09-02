JONESBORO — Dorothy Scott-Humble, 95, of Jonesboro, passed away Thursday at Lakeside Nursing Center in Lake City. Survivors include her daughter, Theresa Long of Jonesboro. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Emerson Funeral Home.
