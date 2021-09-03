JONESBORO — On Sept. 2, 2021, our beloved Nan-Nan found her peace after 95 years on this Earth. Born in Collins, Miss., on May 8, 1926, Dottie Humble was the only daughter of Neveland Larue McNease and Eula Holloway McNease.
She was the younger sister to her brother, W.C. McNease. During her formative years, Dottie grew up in Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee.
In 1945, she gave birth to her only daughter, Theresa Scott Long.
During her lifetime, Dottie accomplished many great milestones. Always one to find herself in the service industry, Dottie made a name for herself running hotels.
In the early 1960s, Dottie found her way to Puerto Rico and became the first woman on the island to manage a hotel. She spent 16 years there and was always known for having the best accommodations for her guests and treating her employees with great regard.
After leaving Puerto Rico, Dottie managed the Days Inn in Lafayette, Ind., for 12 years where she made many lifelong friends.
In the early 1990s, Dottie moved to Jonesboro to spend more time with her grandchildren, Amanda Long Grisham and Amber Long Martin.
During her time in Jonesboro, Dottie was well-known in fashion circles as she could be found working at Clark’s Bridal, which is where most people from here know her.
Dottie retired from work at the age of 90 and spent most of her days calling old friends, talking with the neighbors, spending time with her family and her beloved pet, Lilly.
Affectionately called Nan-Nan, Dottie never shied away from a conversation and never met a stranger. No one was safe from talking to her.
Dottie would make friends with anyone and would remember each and every encounter. She always had a friend anywhere she went.
Nan-Nan loved her grandchildren and spent countless hours with them as they grew up. They were a source of her joy for over 40 years.
Her pride and joy, though, were her great-grandchildren. Hadley-Rose Grisham, Hundley-Rae Grisham and Addyson Elizabeth Martin were the light of her life. You could always find Nan-Nan at her great-grandchildren’s events and always talking about them and their accomplishments.
Dottie was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and her son-in-law, Wayne Long.
She is survived by her daughter, Therese Scott Long of Jonesboro; nephew, Billy Hayes of Memphis; nephew, WC McNease, Jr. of St. Louis; grandchildren, Amanda Long Grisham and Forrest Grisham and Amber Long Martin and James Martin, all of Jonesboro; and great-grandchildren, Hadley-Rose Grisham, Hundley-Rae Grisham and Addyson Elizabeth Martin.
There will be a graveside service only at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Jonesboro Memorial Cemetery with Monsignor Scott Friend officiating. There will be no visitation.
“Mom, I love you and you will be missed.”
“Nan-nan, you’ll be forever in our hearts.”
