TRUMANN — Dorothy Joan Cook Woodruff, 75, of Trumann departed this life Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Lakeside Nursing Home in Lake City.
She was born in Jonesboro and lived most of her lifetime in Trumann. She was a homemaker and member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Charles Woodruff Sr., and her parents, Robert Earl and Lizzie Ruth Presley Cook.
She is survived by two sons, Richard C. Woodruff Jr. and wife Somer of Trumann and Michael Woodruff and wife Susan of Flower Mound, Texas; six grandchildren, Hunter, Wesley, Ben, Braden, Aubrey and Crawford Woodruff; and one sister, Kathryn French of Jonesboro.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Thompson Funeral Home in Trumann. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Larry Loggins officiating. A private burial will be Monday in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.
Lasting memories may be made to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 30893 Hatchiecoon Road, Trumann, 72472.
In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a mask or other facial covering will be optional and social distancing will be observed.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
