Eddie “Ed” Leon DuBar was born July 23, 1947, in Marmaduke and passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
He grew up in Monette and graduated from Monette High School in 1965.
Ed enlisted in the military in July of 1966 at Fort Gordon, Ga. After basic training Army Pfc. Eddie L. DuBar was assigned as a crypto top-secret communications center specialist in Company A, 25th Infantry Division, 12th Signal Battalion new Cu Chi, Vietnam.
Staff Sgt. Eddie L. DuBar served from 1966 to 1969, which included two tours in Vietnam.
He went on to earn several combat decorations that include the Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Combat Service. He served with great honor and distinction at a critical time in our nation’s history.
After returning home, he attended Arkansas State University. Ed worked for Southwestern Bell until his retirement in the early 90s.
He was involved in the Rotary Club and United Way as well as many other organizations.
After he retired he resumed his pilot career which began while he was stationed in White Sands Missile Range after Vietnam.
His flight career continued as he flew for Engines Inc. and was the flight coordinator for Arkansas State University as well as many other customers until his time of death.
He served on the Civil Air Patrol and ended his time there as captain.
He was a faithful member and deacon of Windover Baptist Church in Jonesboro. He enjoyed riding horses with his family and playing golf, cheering on the Arkansas State University Red Wolves, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas Laman DuBar (Eva Mae) and John Boyd (Nora Elizabeth); his parents, Jack Edward DuBar and Martha Louise DuBar; brother, Gerald DuBar; and nephew Wesley DuBar.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Fran DuBar; daughters, Desirée DuBar Brown and April Lynn Morgan; stepson, Brian Harp (Christy); his five grandchildren, Courtney George (Caleb), Natalie Roderick (Archie), Clay Harp (Marishka), Gavin Morgan and Cash Allen Brown; one great-granddaughter, Kynlee Mae George; four brothers, Earnie Ray DuBar (Chris), Elbert Lavon DuBar (Crystal), Edwin Gene DuBar (Deena) and Vernon Lee DuBar (Sharon); one sister, Gloria Louise DuBar Brown; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Emerson Funeral Home with a celebration of life to follow at 4 p.m. The Rev. Brian Beach will officiate. A private burial will be held Monday for the family at Bollinger County Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his brothers Elbert, Gene and Vernon, and his nephews Justin, Dustin and Josh.
Honorary pallbearers will be his brother, Earnie DuBar, and the men of Windover Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that lasting memorials in Ed’s honor be given to the Veterans Helping Veterans of NEA, P.O. Box 16633, Jonesboro 72403.
