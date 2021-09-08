TRUMANN — William Eddie Hill Sr., 73, of Trumann departed this life Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Continued Care Hospital in Jonesboro.
Mr. Hill was born in Harrisburg and was a lifetime resident of the Trumann and Harrisburg area. He was a mechanic and of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Hill was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Darlene “Corky” Hill, two brothers, Richard Hill and James Hill, and was the son of the late William Miles and Idell Davis Hill.
Mr. Hill is survived by two daughters, Paula Kaye Olive and April Solis; two sons, Paul Hill and Eddie Hill Jr.; one sister, Mary Marie Rogers; 15 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Thompson Funeral Home in Trumann. A celebration of life will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Kenny Guy McMahan officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pisgah Cemetery near Jonesboro.
In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, masks or other facial coverings are optional and social distancing will be observed.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
