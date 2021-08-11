DELAPLAINE — Edna Fern Kellim Crider, 98, of Delaplaine passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
She was born in Delaplaine on July 12, 1923, to William W. and Lola Thomas Kellim.
Edna was married to Frank Crider and Jan. 18, 1941. They were married for 42 years.
He preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 1983.
Edna lived most of her life in Delaplaine. She attended Delaplaine School and graduated in 1942.
She was a member of the first Delaplaine softball and basketball teams in 1939. She taught school for 40 years with most of her time spent with the Delaplaine School District.
She retired from teaching in 1986. She was a faithful member of Delaplaine Church of Christ and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Edna enjoyed working in her yard, quilting and crocheting. She also canned vegetables and was a very good cook.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren, playing ball and any other outside activity they chose.
Edna and Frank had one son, Julian O’Day Crider, born Oct. 23, 1943. He preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2009.
In addition to her husband, son and parents, Edna was preceded in death by three brothers, Gale Kellim, Paul Kellim and O’Neal Kellim.
Survivors include two grandchildren, Heath (Angie) Crider of Paragould and Stefanee (Jason) Hart of Brookland; five great-grandchildren, Darian (Nate) Zastrow of Newton, Wis., Nate and Abigail Crider of Paragould and Bentley and Jaci Hart of Brookland; and two great-great-grandchildren, Zeke and Drake Zastrow of Newton.
Edna is also survived by one daughter-in-law, Tonda Crider of Pocahontas.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Heath Funeral Home in Paragould with Phil Eaker officiating. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Gardens.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Terry Gray, Bill Lovelady, Alvin Skimahorn, Steve Graves, Johnny Carter and Jerry Mark Davis.
Honorary pallbearers are Larry Walker, Jerry Rothe, James Hinkle, Rupert White, Scott Manatt and Curt Montgomery.
Memorials may be made to Children’s Homes Inc. of Paragould or the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
