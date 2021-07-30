JONESBORO — Edna LaRue Hurst, 80, of Jonesboro passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
Mrs. Hurst was born March 13, 1941, in Shreveport, La. She was a pastor’s wife and a homemaker.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, attending church, taking care of people, cooking and feeding hummingbirds.
She was a member of the Pentecostals of Jonesboro.
On Dec. 9, 1962, she was married to Thomas LaRue. He preceded her in death on June 26, 1999. She was also preceded in death by her second husband, Clarence Hurst, on January 12, 2014.
Survivors include her sons, the Rev. Phillip (Kim) LaRue of Rector and Nathan (Gaye) LaRue of Jonesboro; brothers, Bill (Ilene) Halcomb of Pascagoula, Miss., Ed (Darlene) Halcomb of Biggers, Randy (Doris) Halcomb of Pocahontas and Bob (Janene) Halcomb of Jonesboro; sisters, Wilma (Loyal) Moore and Joyce (Glen) Counts of Corning; grandchildren, Ryan (Kierstin), Blake and Kaley LaRue; and great-grandchild, Anna LaRue.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents, Delmar and Hazel Fincher Halcomb, and brothers, Jack and Darrell Halcomb.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Pentecostals of Jonesboro church, 5312 S. Caraway Road. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with the Revs. Darrell Runyan and Phillip LaRue officiating under the direction of Ermert Funeral Home of Corning.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Corning Cemetery.
Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com
