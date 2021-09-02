JONESBORO — Edward Eugene Hollis, 73, of Jonesboro passed from this life Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
He was born in Marianna on Nov. 4, 1947, to the late William and Hazel Hollis.
Edward retired from the United States Army in 1986 and has worked for Jonesboro schools for the last 20 years.
He enjoyed spending time with family and Elvis’ music and singing.
In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his sister, Lucille Page of Marianna.
Edward is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ruth Brown Hollis of Jonesboro; sons, William Edward Hollis II of Jonesboro and Geoffrey Lynn Hollis (Angila Hollis) of Ash Flat; granddaughter, Alison Leigh Herrera (Jacob) of Georgia; grandson, Jacob Lynn Hollis of Ash Flat; stepgrandchildren, Austin Scott, Katherine and Tyler Hensley, and Rachel and Sam Mink; siblings, Fred Hollis of Arbryd, Mo., Phyllis Mays and Peggy Coad, both of West Memphis; and great-grandchildren, Ezekiel Herrera, Amya Scott, Axel Hensley, Alaina Hensley and Braylin Mink.
Edward leaves behind a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Emerson Funeral Home with the Rev. William Dowd officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.