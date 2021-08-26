JONESBORO — Eldon Lee Harrell, 76, left this earth to be with the Lord and join the love of his life, Barbara, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
He was born May 16, 1945, to Everett and May Bell Harrell.
Eldon was a Vietnam veteran and retired from the Jonesboro Fire Department after 20 years of service. He was of the Baptist faith and a dedicated member of Bethany Missionary Baptist Church where he served his Lord faithfully.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Bouland Harrell, his parents, Everett and May Bell Harrell, and his sister, Sharon Weaver.
He is survived by a son, Todd (Rebecca) Harrell; six grandchildren, Torey, Hayden, Jade, Trey, Jordan and Jahren; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Wendell Harrell; and two sisters, Deloris Wicker and Glenda Robertson.
A graveside service for friends and family was 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery with Mitch Doss officiating under the direction of Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home.
Members of the Jonesboro Fire Department presented honors.
Honorary pallbearers were Trey Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Hayden Harrell, Daniel Dearman, Jason Durham and Will Causey, as well as the congregation of Bethany Missionary Baptist Church.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
