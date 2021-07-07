LAKE CITY — Eleanor Louise Smith, 65, of Lake City, formerly of Leachville, passed from this life Friday, July 2, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
She was born in South Bend, Ind., to the late Ralph and Helen Chadwick and was raised in Grand Rapids, Mich.
The widow of Walter Smith, she had been a resident of Northeast Arkansas since 1999.
Eleanor loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed going shopping and watching “Law and Order,” “The Waltons” and “Little House on the Prairie.”
She had an uncanny ability to collect your ink pen.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Tommy Hemminger.
She is survived by three sons, Jimmy Hemminger (Brandy) of Black Oak, Ed Smith (Tiffany) of Alden, Mich., and Buford Smith (Courtney) of Cadillac, Mich.; her daughter, Jacqueline Cerda of Leachville; and one brother, Dale Hemminger of Jonesboro.
She also leaves 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m. today at Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Leachville. The family will accept visitors from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
The family has asked that donations be made to Howard Funeral Service in order to offset funeral expenses.
Online registry: www.howardfuneralservice.com
