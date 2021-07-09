JONESBORO — Eligh Hugh Powell, 78, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at a local hospital.
He was born April 12, 1943, in Dozier, Ala. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the Army.
He moved to Chicago and met his dearly-departed wife of about 45 years, Barbara.
He was an avid aficionado of the local Waffle House, where he was nicknamed “Trouble.”
Trouble is survived by his son Gary (Susan) Powell, grandsons, David Gossett and Talon Powell, brothers, Monroe and Bill, sister, Myrlean, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife Barbara, he was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.
There will be a gravesite memorial at 2 p.m. today in Johnson Cemetery at Cash. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Online registry: www.faithfuneralservice.net
