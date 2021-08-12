PARAGOULD — Elisabeth Ann “Gaga” Keller, 93, of Paragould, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro.
She was born March 12, 1928, in Killen, Ala., to the late Ray Martin and Ella Tidwell Cox. Elisabeth was married Aug. 1, 1948, to Paul C. Keller who preceded her in death in 1995.
Elisabeth loved to cook and entertain, especially for her family, whom she loved greatly. She also loved sewing, working crossword puzzles, and being a preacher’s wife.
Elisabeth was a faithful member of StoneRidge Church of Christ in Jonesboro.
In addition to her parents, Ray and Ella Cox, and her husband of 47 years, Paul C. Keller, she was preceded in death by her brother, L. Dee Cox.
She leaves behind to cherish her wonderful memories, her son, Paul Jr. (Kay) Keller of Davidson, N.C.; daughter, Cherilyn (Mike) McFarland of Paragould; four grandchildren, Melissa (Paul) Pierce, Amy (Joey) Hector, Mary Elsa Keller and Paul Keller III; eight great-grandchildren, Matt (Emily) Pierce, Katie (Jacob) Reeves, Will (Franny) Pierce, Maddie Hector, Emily Pierce, Rawley Hector, Teddy Rice, and Max Rice; two great-great-granddaughters, Emma Kate Pierce and Ellie Pierce; two nephews and two nieces; and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at StoneRidge Church of Christ, 514 Airport Road, Jonesboro, with Dick Blackford officiating with assistance by Ray Keller.
Mitchell Funeral Home is honored to serve the family during this time. The family requests masks be worn indoors for the memorial service.
Elisabeth’s grandsons-in-law and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Lands, Kemuel Camp, Phillip Cassidy, Jeff Ladyman, Travis Moody, Sam Cossey, Matt Sullivan and Jesse Stevens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Elisabeth’s honor to Sacred Selections Adoptions, 4144 Shores Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128, sacredselections.org.
The family appreciates the loving care given to Gaga at The Springs Nursing Home over the last eight months.
