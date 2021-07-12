WEINER — Elise Boeckman Berger was born in Cape Girardeau, Mo., on March 11, 1947, to Evelyn and Elmer Boeckman. Elise was called to the Lord and Savior on Friday, July 9, 2021.
She was known as the most kind and caring woman, having raised five grateful children who all loved her endlessly.
Her children are heartbroken, and so are many of her friends and employees who knew her for her amazing acts of kindness.
Over the years, she helped employees pay for homes, educations, memorials, milestones, vehicles and even a glass eye. She was constantly helping others and lifting them up with her kind words and actions.
She attended the University of Missouri and studied fine arts. She taught art in Missouri until 1969 when she met and married George Berger. They moved from Columbia, Mo., to Weiner in 1970.
She and George raised five children and built a family business. The business started with just a single grain bin and a mobile office.
When George died in 2002, Elise carried on. She helped establish the George A. Berger Memorial Scholarship fund which has been awarded more than 15 times.
Later, she and her children built the family business into a national brand with over 1,500 dealers in 50 states.
During her lifetime, she was well known for her talent for drawing and painting. Her lifelong passion for art continued, and in 1976, she served as the first president of the Arkansas Rice Festival.
That year, she designed the original Rice Festival signs, the inaugural T-shirt and the Arkansas Rice Festival Queen’s Cape, which is still used today.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. George Berger in 2002.
She is survived by her sister, Laurel Boeckman; her children, George Berger III (Kelly), Chrissie Lamkin (Tony), Eric Berger (Darina), Dr. Joyce Doyle (Brad) and Greg Berger (Nicole, fiancée); and her grandchildren, Cody Doyle, Alison Berger, Ashley Lamkin, Abby Berger, Anna Lamkin, Ava Berger, Alexander Berger and Adelina Berger.
A celebration of her life will be 10 a.m. today at Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home Chapel with Don Martin officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery at Weiner.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Tony Lamkin, Larry Lamkin, Cody Doyle, Tom Gilroy, Brad Doyle and Dentie Doyle.
Memorials can be sent to the George A. Berger Memorial Scholarship in care of Arkansas State University to continue the Berger family legacy of agricultural academic achievement.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
