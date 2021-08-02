JONESBORO — Mrs. Ellen McFarlin Powell Cox, 93, of Jonesboro reached her heavenly home on Saturday morning, July 31, 2021, at St Bernards Medical Center.
She was one of seven children of Coy and Ruth Ritchie McFarlin. She was born Nov. 3, 1927, in Lake City.
She was a member of Refuge Assembly of God and the Pacesetters Sunday School Class and served in the St. Bernards Auxiliary Gift Shop.
Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 16 years, Arthur Powell; her second husband of 30 years, Charles D. “Otto” Cox; son-in-law, Larry Jordan; and siblings, G.C. McFarlin, Lucille McGlaughlin, Elmer “Sonny” McFarlin, Harold Lloyd McFarlin, Virginia Jaquess and Sue Felkins.
The light of her life was her children, Dewayne (Sandy) Powell, Linda Jordan, Danny Powell, Debbie Stegall, Kenny (Susan) Cox, Donna (Joe) Ross, Annette (Ronnie) Lynn, Robin (Mark) Mouzy and Dianne Cox Barnes.
She was blessed with 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Graveside services will be 11:30 a.m. today in Nettleton Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Glover officiating. Visitation will precede services from 10 to 11 a.m. at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, 1900 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro 72401.
For lasting memorials, please consider the Alzheimer’s Association and American Cancer Society.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
