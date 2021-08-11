BATESVILLE — Ellen Erwin was born April 1, 1951, on a farm near Lynn, the fifth child of Rudolph and Bessie McLeod Erwin.
She grew up picking okra, strawberries, cotton and raising farm animals. She died Aug. 9, 2021, at Mountain Meadows Nursing Home in Batesville.
She attended Lynn elementary school and graduated from Sloan-Hendrix High School in Imboden in 1969. She graduated from Texas Women’s University becoming a licensed registered occupational therapist.
She completed additional education at Washington University in St. Louis. She completed a life dream of helping handicapped children fulfill their life potential.
Ellen was a unique person, a diamond in the rough. She danced to her own music. She gave names to her cars. She hated TV. She loved classical music.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cave City. She retired early due to significant health issues.
Ellen is survived by her brothers Dave (Ola Mae) Erwin of Powhatan, Tony (Mary) Erwin of Black Rock and Robert Erwin of Nashville, Tenn., nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, Rhonda (Alvin) Mason of Rosie, David (Mira) Erwin of Yorktown, Va., Stacy (Rob) Womack of Pocahontas, Bethany (Cheyenne) Jones of Walnut Ridge, Debbie (Scotty) Fisher and Terry (Kristi) McGee, all of Batesville; and a host of grandnieces and nephews whom she loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Helen Powell, and a brother, Dr. Ronald Erwin.
Ellen’s surviving siblings wish to convey a deep appreciation to nieces, Debbie and Rhonda, who have been so faithful to Ellen in recent months. Also, thanks to the kind staff at Mountain Meadows and Arkansas Hospice.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday in Old Lebanon Cemetery near Lynn with Harold Russell officiating.
Arrangements are by Qualls Batesville Funeral Service.
