TRUMANN — Eric Lee Campbell, 44, departed this life Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro.
He was born in Frostproof, Fla., and lived most of his lifetime in Trumann.
Eric was a truck driver for Gateway Tires and he loved to fish, hunt and weld, and was a big-time joker.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, A.C. Wilson, and his parents, Ronnie Lee and Celia Wilson Campbell.
He is survived by one son, Zak Campbell of Trumann; one daughter, Abby Griffin of Black Rock; two brothers, Ernest Campbell and Luke Wilson, both of Trumann; his granny, Louise Wilson; other family and friends.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 this evening, Aug. 11, at Thompson Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Ralph Guthrie officiating. Burial will follow in Holly Springs Cemetery in Harrisburg.
Pallbearers will be Clay Jackson, Chris Hatcher, Jacob Chambers, Tyler Guthrie, Jeremy Correa and David Smith.
In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a mask or other facial covering will be optional and social distancing will be observed.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.