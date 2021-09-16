JONESBORO — Dr. Ernest Lewis Hogue, 91, of Jonesboro passed from this life Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
He was born to Ernest E. and Thelma Bryant Hogue of Weiner. He graduated from Weiner High School in 1947, the University of Arkansas in 1952, and the University of Arkansas Medical School in 1956.
His five-year internship and residency in surgery were spent at Methodist Hospital in Memphis.
Dr. Charles Kemp, his roommate in medical school introduced him to Dr. Paul Stroud in 1961, and they became partners.
At that time, Jonesboro only had 36 doctors. He served his community with over 50 years of service.
Ernie loved playing golf and had 10 or more holes in one. He loved all of his “younger” golf friends, especially Dr. James Gramling and Bob Bollinger, who passed away too soon.
He was an avid reader, especially biographies. President Roosevelt was his hero as a teenager. His mother saved a scrapbook he kept during that time.
He was a breast cancer survivor and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in later life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John Hogue and Ronald Hogue.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Nancy Hogue; daughters, Kathy Hogue and Cindy Mixsooke; sons, Derek Hogue (Holly) and Todd Hogue (Stacy); grandchildren, Leslie Scribner (Dr. John), Nathan Hogue (Alissa), J.D. Hogue, Ashley Dixon (Blake), Patrick Hogue (Amy) and Taylor Hogue; nine great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Emerson Memorial Chapel with Ray Keller officiating and Emerson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Burial will be private.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time.
For lasting memorials, the family has requested you please consider the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House, 1148 E. Matthews Ave., Jonesboro 72401; or the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., Jonesboro 72401.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
